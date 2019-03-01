‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Sequel in the Works

A sequel to the Tom Cruise-starring Edge of Tomorrow is finally moving forward, with Warner Bros. tapping Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying) to write the script. Deadline reports that the sequel aims to bring back Cruise and co-star Emily Blunt, as well as recruit original director Doug Liman.

In the original film, inspired by the Japanese light novel All You Need is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka with illustrations provided by Yoshitoshi Abe, “When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight — and his death — over and over again. However, Cage’s fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens.”

In 2013, Cruise starred in the sci-fi film Oblivion, which failed to leave a major impact on audiences. While expectations for Edge of Tomorrow were relatively low for audiences, given its superficial similarities to Oblivion, it ended up being a surprise success, going on to earn more than $370 million worldwide and scoring 90 percent positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The film’s marketing was clearly a factor in initial apprehension from audiences, with the home video release of the film emphasizing the theatrical release’s tagline, “Live. Die. Repeat.” Some digital retailers even listed the movie as “Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow.”

Director Doug Liman previously revealed that finding the right script is the key to moving forward with the sequel, with this news that a writer has been found seemingly confirming that the project is headed in the right direction.

“We’re just working on the script… [We’re no longer working on scheduling issues], now it’s down to we have a window where we could go do it, and we’re frantically working on the script,” Liman shared with Collider. “It’s one of those movies that we’ll only go make if we love the script. It’s not one of those things where the studio is pushing us to make it and they don’t really care if it’s good or not. If the movie happens, it will be because Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise and myself are passionate about making it, which is a great place to be. She doesn’t need this movie, he doesn’t need this movie, and I don’t need it. We’re gonna make it if we really believe in it. We have story that the three of us love, so we’re working hard on the script… It has the possibility of being my next film.”

