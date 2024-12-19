The McDonalds/Evangelion Crossover Is Real (And It’s Glorious)

McDonald’s has, in the past, teamed up with the students of Jujutsu Tech, the Z-Fighters of Dragon Ball, the Straw Hat Pirates of the Grand Line, and countless other anime figures. While there has been rumors that the fast food chain was going to team-up with the young pilots of NERV, many anime fans tried to wrap their heads around the idea of what a McDonald’s/Neon Genesis Evangelion team-up would look like. Fans no longer need to speculate as McDonald’s has confirmed that not only is it teaming up with NERV in Japan, but the restaurant has actually created toys that create a fusion like no other.

McDonald’s has been all-in on the anime world in recent years, even taking things one step further earlier this year. Creating its own anime universe with the help of artist Acky Bright, the fast food chain ushered in “WcDonald’s”, a brand new story fit to bursting with unique characters. On top of the promotional items released into restaurants, McDonald’s teamed up with the studio responsible for the likes of Naruto, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Black Clover, Studio Pierrot, in creating animated shorts to help push the new universe. While the anime universe has yet to return, it appears that McDonald’s is still more than willing to dive into the medium when the need arises.

McDonald’s & Khara

Ronald McDonald: Pilot of NERV

While this crossover has not been confirmed for North America, that isn’t stopping you from checking out the partnership that is giving anime fans EVA units that can transform into McDonald’s items. Despite the fact that Neon Genesis Evangelion is assuredly not a show for children, that hasn’t stopped the fast food chain from creating these toys. Ironically enough, anime fans getting their hands on these toys isn’t as simple as visiting a nearby McDonald’s.

From December 12th to January 10th, Evangelion fans must use the McDonald’s app to enter a lottery for the chance to snag these toys. The three figures, based on the EVA units piloted by Shinji, Asuka, and Rei, will retail for a little under $25 USD. It goes to show how popular Hideaki Anno’s anime franchise is that it can warrant a collaboration with McDonald’s so long after its original television series.

これは…マックのエヴァ!?



抽選販売応募開始！



応募は動画をタップ — マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) December 19, 2024

Get In The Robot

Hideaki Anno recently made news for a surprising jump, taking a break from Evangelion to create a new story in another mech anime franchise. The hilariously titled Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuux has been confirmed, arriving as a new anime series by Anno himself that will also feature a teenage protagonist piloting a mech. Shockingly enough, fans won’t have to wait long to check out this new series as it is planning to be released in January of next year. Here’s how Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the upcoming Gundam series by Anno,

“Amate Yuzuriha is a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle. Under the entry name “Machu,” she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shuji.”

Want to see what other anime franchises will team up with Ronald McDonald in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the strangest anime crossover news and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.