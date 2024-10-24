McDonald’s Dives Into Anime With New Hunter x Hunter Meal

There are few things the anime fandom loves more than a good crossover. We have seen some of the anime’s top IPs team up with other brands, and it seems like McDonald’s is floating quite a few of this collabs. From Pokemon to Yu-Gi-Oh, we have seen the food chain do it all, and now Hunter x Hunter is getting in on the fun. A new meal deal has gone live for McDonald’s, and it puts Gon Freecss center stage.

As you can see below, Hunter x Hunter is going viral right now, and we have McDonald’s Taiwan to thank. The global branch has paired with Shueisha to bring the hit anime to its menu. According to local reports, the lines outside of McDonald’s in Taiwan were out the door thanks to this collaboration, and the meal in question came with some cute gifts.

HUNTER X HUNTER COMES TO MCDONALD’S

Not only did the McDonald’s meal come with special Hunter x Hunter branding, but our characters got their own sauce. Gon and Killua were gifted a savory sauce that goes with the meals. From a catering box to item packaging, Hunter x Hunter got a full makeover in Taiwanm, and the event has fans pricing airplane tickets to visit the region. After all, it isn’t everyday Hunter x Hunter gets the spotlight like this, but McDonald’s knocked the deal out of the park.

Plus, the meal deal also comes with trading cards. If you buy one of the Hunter x Hunter items at McDonald’s, you can add on a card pack for cheap. With 25 different cards plus a chase, these Hunter x Hunter trading cards are a hot commodity. Many stores in Taiwan sold out of cards on the event’s first day, and a total of 300,000 cards with bought in the first 24 hours. So clearly, Gon has a tight grip on the fandom in Taiwan.

Of course, this Hunter x Hunter collaboration is a limited event, so fans will want to check out the Taiwan deal ASAP. There are also no plans to bring this event to the United States or other regions like Japan. Of course, this decision could change as Hunter x Hunter is a hit anime, and we have seen McDonald’s embrace the industry in big ways recently.

MCDONALD’S IS EXPANDING ITS ANIME LANE

After all, it wasn’t long ago that McDonald’s took the anime fandom by surprise when it brought Sanrio and Yu-Gi-Oh center stage. A Happy Meal was released this summer that included plushes of Sanrio’s stars dressed as Yu-Gi-Oh monsters. Before that, McDonald’s hit up fans in July with a special Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. The food chain released Special Grade sauces that fans could order in-app only, and the meal deal was a hit.

And of course, who can forget about Pokemon‘s tenure at McDonald’s? Over the past few years, The Pokemon Company has teamed up with McDonald’s for a number of Happy Meals. From trading card packs to toys, Pokemon has enjoyed a best-selling run with McDonald’s in the past decade. And as anime’s rise continues, you can expect McDonald’s to lock in even more of this otaku crossovers. Hunter x Hunter is just the latest anime to team up with the food chain, so who knows? Maybe Dragon Ball Daima will meet Ronald McDonald soon.

While fans in Taiwan enjoy this McDonald’s deal, they can also pick up the hit manga. Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of Hunter x Hunter, just brought their series back from hiatus. The Shonen Jump app is simulpublishing the manga’s return, and Togashi says more chapters of Hunter x Hunter are ready to be released through the coming year.

What do you think about this latest McDonald's deal? Did this Hunter x Hunter crossover take you by surprise?


