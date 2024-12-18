Is McDonald’s x Evangelion the Next Fast Food Collab?

McDonald’s has been going all-in on the anime world lately. In North America, we’ve seen the fast food chain teaming up with the likes of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Sanrio, and even went so far as to create an anime universe of its own. In Japan, the resturants will routinely team up with major anime franchises including the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, and too many others to count. In a recent tease, one of the most unlikely of crossovers might be on the way as Ronald McDonald might be hoping into an EVA Unit for a Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest project in the Evangelion franchise was the latest film, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. Ending the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, the anime franchise is one that has yet to confirm if a new project will be made in the future. Ironically enough, Hideaki Anno is taking the opportunity to jump to another mech franchise in Mobile Suit Gundam, confirming earlier this year that the Evangelion creator would tackle the difficult to pronounce series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. While this new series will also focus on young pilots hopping into mechs, we have to imagine that this Gundam series will differ greatly from the story of NERV.

McDonalds & Khara

[RELATED: Gundam Is Getting a New Anime With Evangelion’s Creator: Watch the Trailer]

Get Into The McDonald’s Bot

While an official crossover between McDonald’s and Neon Genesis Evangelion hasn’t been confirmed, the restaurant’s official social media account is teasing something. The Kanji was hinted at by the fast food chain and a copyright for “Project EVA” is featured at the bottom of the image. We doubt that the NERV pilots would find themselves ending up in a Happy Meal but receiving food items of their own might make sense, as McDonald’s recently did the same with Jujutsu Kaisen. Outside of this tease, no other information has been revealed thus far but we’ll be sure to let you know once it does.

Hideaki Anno’s McDonald’s-Less Future

Following the conclusion of the Evangelion film series, Anno took a well deserved break where many anime fans wondered if he would retire permanently from the world of entertainment. Fresh off creating a live-action movie series known as the Shin Universe, which included new takes on Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider. While Anno is confirmed to join the Gundam universe, the future of all things Shin remains a mystery. Should a McDonald’s/Evangelion team-up truly be on the horizon, we have to wonder what Hideaki will think to see the pilots of NERV cross over into the world of Ronald McDonald.

Earlier this year, as mentioned previously, McDonald’s created their own anime universe with the help of Studio Pierrot in “WcDonald’s.” Since this campaign was in North America, it once again shows how big the anime medium has become in recent years, proving that any crossover might truly take place anywhere in the world for all things anime.

Want to see if the McDonald’s/Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover becomes a reality? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things NERV and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.