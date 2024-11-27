Dragon Ball Daima Shares Tasty New Look At McDonald’s Collab

McDonald’s hasn’t been shy about entering the anime world when the need arises. As of late, the fast food chain has teamed up with the likes of Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece around the globe. Even still, McDonald’s took things one step further by creating its own anime universe in 2024 dubbed “WcDonald’s”, a partnership that saw the restaurant teaming up with Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho). Based on recent successes, the fast food chain is getting into the Z-Fighter business with a new collaboration for Dragon Ball Daima as new art has hit the web to help in pushing burgers and Goku’s latest adventure.

McDonald’s picked a good Dragon Ball series to partner with, thanks to the misadventures of Goku, the Supreme Kai, Glorio, and Panzy in the Demon Realm. On their journeys, the trials and tribulaions might be new, but Goku’s hunger remains a constant as the pint-sized Z-Fighter is looking for anything he can eat. While the underworld locale has plenty of appetizing edibles within its environment, even supplying Goku with bizarre burgers, the less that the anime protagonist knows about what he’s eating the better. As anime viewers have witnessed so far, the Demon Realm’s food uses some creepy and crawly elements for hungry inhabitants.

The new anime collaboration at McDonald’s has already begun, though North American fans might be disappointed to learn that this partnership is one that has not been confirmed for the West. At present, the Dragon Ball Daima fusion is only available in Hong Kong, offering fans some wild new items that have never made their way to the West. This includes items such as a Chicken Katsu Burger, Teriyaki Crispy Thighs, White Grape Yogurt Soda, and more. Fingers cross that North America’s continuing love of anime eventually makes campaigns like this one hit the West in the future. You can check out more details regarding the current collaboration by clicking on McDonald’s Hong Kong website here.

While the new image doesn’t feature Goku chowing down on a Demon Realm burger, it does see the Z-Fighter side-by-side with his eternal rival Vegeta. While the two pure-blooded Saiyans might now be in much smaller bodies, previews have confirmed that we’ll be seeing them butting heads in upcoming episodes of Dragon Ball Daima. Luckily, while Vegeta and Goku might be “nerfed,” they can still transform into Super Saiyans when the need arises.

The Demon Realm’s Cuisine

While Goku might be scarfing down Demon Realm burgers and canned centipedes, one of the biggest edible introductions in the anime series has been the “Medi Bugs.” While some of these bugs are touted as though they were Senzu Beans, healing wounds and regaining stamina, perhaps the biggest insects featured are the “Join Bugs.” Working similar to the Fusion Dance and the Potara Earrings, these join bugs will apparently manage to fuse characters together, meaning that we might see Goku and Vegeta creating a new fused character in the same vein as Gogeta and Vegito.

In the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, it certainly appears as though Goku could use a fusion for his fight against the Tamagami. The protectors of the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls appear to be stronger than Dabura, who himself was about the same power level as Super Saiyan 2. With Piccolo, Vegeta, and Bulma on the way, help is on the way for Goku and company, if he can survive long enough to receive it.

Want to see what other anime partnerships McDonald's forges in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.