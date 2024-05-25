Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime Release Date Announced

Fairy Tail has finally set its Summer release date for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel anime series! Fairy Tail might have ended several years ago, but the franchise has been keeping the story going with an official sequel manga telling more stories about Natsu and the core Fairy Tail Guild members after the original ending. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has tasked Natsu and the others with taking on the most difficult quest yet, and with it has introduced all sorts of new characters, relationships, developments and more. And now it's going to be making its official anime debut!

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest previously announced it would be premiering some time this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2024 anime schedule, and the newest update for the series has confirmed that it will be airing starting on July 7th in Japan. The Fairy Tail sequel anime has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication, but celebrating the Japanese release date is a new poster that you can check out in action below that highlights one of the big new additions appearing in the sequel.

(Photo: Kodansha / J.C. Staff)

What Is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be premiering in Japan on July 7th with Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Returning core cast includes the likes of Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster.

New additions to the cast for the sequel include Mugihito as Elefseria, Yuichiro Umehara as Mercphobia, Yoko Hikasa as Karameel, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Touka, Yumi Uchiyama as Kiria, Itaru Yamamoto as Madmole, and Kenji Hamada as Skullion. If you wanted to check out the manga, Kodansha Comics USA has licensed the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga for an English release and tease it as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"