Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Poster Released

It's happening! It will not be much longer before Fairy Tail returns to the small screen with a long-awaited sequel. At last, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is on the horizon, and we have been given a brand-new poster hyping the show's launch.

As you can see below, the team at J.C. Staff posted the special visual ahead of the anime's launch. Right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is slated to debut in July 2024. No word has been given on where the series will stream, but Fairy Tail has a long history with services such as Hulu and Crunchyroll.

(Photo: J.C. Staff)

If you are unfamiliar with this sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest got its start in July 2018, and it is ongoing under the care of series creator Hiro Mashima. The creator does the manga's writing and storyboarding while Atsuo Ueda takes care of the final illustrations. To date, the manga has released 17 volumes, and fans expected an anime adaptation would be ordered eventually.

Now, we are just weeks out from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest making its anime debut. If you are not familiar with the manga right now, you can catch up on the sequel using K Manga. So for more info on Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

