Fairy Tail: Wendy Voice Actor Hypes the Anime's Comeback

Fairy Tail will be making its grand return to screens with a new sequel anime, and the voice actor behind Wendy is hyping what to expect with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Fairy Tail might have come to an end a few years ago following the final episode of the anime, but it was far from the end of Hiro Mashima's story. The series continued with an official sequel manga following Natsu and a few others taking on the toughest quest ever, and now this Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel will be making its official anime adaptation debut!

Wendy is one of the many characters making their return for the new anime, and Satomi Sato will be reprising her role from the first anime series. Sharing her excitement over the anime's return, Sato stated the following with fans, "When I was reading the original manga, I kept thinking, 'Huh?! Did they just do that?!' and 'I never expected this to happen…!'. The story is so exciting in how it goes beyond my imagination, and I'm thrilled that I can deliver that as Wendy in the anime. It looks to be another fun adventure, so get pumped for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest this July!"

What Is the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be premiering some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Yuichi Nakamura will be returning as Gray Fullbuster alongside, Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, and Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They tease the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

Are you ready to see more of Wendy in the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!