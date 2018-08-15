Is The ‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Teasing A New Dragon Slayer?

Magic is the name of the game in Fairy Tail, and its got a keen interest in dragons as well. Over the years, creator Hiro Mashima introduced lots of Dragon Slayers, and it seems another might be on the way.

For those unaware, Fairy Tail has kicked off its sequel, and the meaty story has done a lot in its few chapters. Not long ago, the series put out its fourth chapter, and the update got fans curious about one new character.

After all, Touka is looking pretty suspicious these days, and it could be because she is hiding her true power.

Right now, Natsu and the gang are on their 100 Years Quest, and they have been tasked with locating one of the God Dragons. Right now, they are after the Water Dragon who has been missing-in-action for awhile now, but fans are thinking Touka might be tied to the godly creature.

Not only has Gajeel and Juvia made a point to stress how shady Touka is, but the manga is backing that up with facts now. In the chapter’s final pages, readers learned the new Fairy Tail member wields water-type magic. The reveal sends Juvia into a jealous fit, but Gajeel reminds his friend to act cool so they can smoke out Touka later on. However, their conversation gets sidetracked when a tail comes peeking out of Touka’s dress, and it looks similar to the ones Exceeds have.

Right now, the predominant theory is that Touka might be the Water Dragon Slayer. Her use of water-type magic is enough to make fans curious, and the strange tail only adds to that. Readers are willing to bet Touka has an Exceed hiding under her skirt or may be an Exceed herself. So, fans will want to keep an eye on Touka as light gets shed on her mysterious power.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

So, do you think there is something up with Touka after all? Or is the manga trying to distract fans from something else?