‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Will Stream Via Funimation

Are you feeling all fired up for Fairy Tail? The franchise has been quiet recently, but the anime is set to kick back up soon. So, if you want to keep up with the show’s final season, you better introduce yourself to Funimation.

After all, the company has acquired the license for Fairy Tail’s final season, and it looks like things will get streaming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Funimation confirmed it will stream the final season. The series is currently labeled as part of the company’s fall simuldub line-up, but no schedule has been announced as of yet. Funimation has also refrained from saying whether it will stream the anime’s subtitled episodes as it has done with past seasons. (via ANN)

For fans in Japan, they will be able to tune into Fairy Tail like always. The show will premiere on October 7 on networks like TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and more. New episodes will go live on Sundays at 7:00 a.m.

So far, few details are known about this final season, but fans do know it will adapt the remainder of Fairy Tail. The anime has yet to touch the manga’s last arc, so fans can expect some interesting developments with Natsu and the mysterious villain known as Zeref. Oh, and Acnologia is still causing problems as always. What else would you expect from the dark dragon?

So, will you be watching this final season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.