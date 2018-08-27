New ‘Fairy Tail’ RGP Shares First Teaser Trailer

Fairy Tail is preparing for a big comeback, and the team behind the franchise wants to celebrate. With a sequel on shelves and new season on the way, Natsu Dragneel is all fired up, and he will be bringing that energy to a game near you.

So, if you want a close look at the impending RPG, then you are in lucky. A trailer for the game has gone live, and Fairy Tail DiceMagic is looking fine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the first teaser for the Fairy Tail RPG has hit the Web. The clip features characters like Natsu along with Lucy Heartfilia and Gray. Each of the heroes show off their in-game sprites, and the pint-sized avatars perform some of the gang’s best moves.

And, as you can hear, Natsu is as loud in this game as he ever was.

According to the tweet, a full trailer for the mobile game will go live at a later date. For now, fans have a key visual they can check out of the game, and a few details were released when Fairy Tail DiceMagic was announced earlier this fall.

According to publisher Fuji Games, the app will tell an original story featuring the Fairy Tail guild. Natsu and his friends will be tasked with freeing the country of Ishgar from a magic known as DICE. Its ability to enslave people is being wielded to hurt others, and mages like Natsu aren’t going to sit around while that sort of evil goes around unchecked.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be downloading this game when it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!