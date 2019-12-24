Fairy Tail Creator Celebrates Christmas with Natsu x Lucy Artwork

Christmas is a time for giving, and that seems to be one of Hiro Mashima’s favorite things to do. The artist has millions of fans worldwide thanks to his work on Rave Master and Fairy Tail. Despite his work on a new series, Mashima is always down to revisit Fairy Tail’s guide members, and it seems like Christmas gave him the excuse to gift fans with one super cute piece of art.

Taking to Twitter, Mashima got the whole fandom buzzing a bit ago. Japan has welcomed Christmas Day already, so Mashima chose to share a special sketch he did that honors the holiday as well as his NaLu romance.

Yes, that is right. Mashima has gifted fans Natsu x Lucy for the holidays, and we are forever grateful.

As you can see below, the Fairy Tail artwork sees Mashima wish the fandom happy holidays alongside three others. Happy is found as usual chilling with Natsu, and the blue Exceed is dressed warmly in a red-and-white jacket.

Natsu may not need to dress warmly thanks to his Dragon Slayer gifts, but he dressed up for the artwork. He is seen in a cheery Santa hat that matches his red-and-green outfit. He even matches with Lucy who is wearing a similar coat, but she swaps out the pants for a green plaid skirt with tights.

Of course, the Fairy Tail pair still need to keep warm in the snowy weather, and Natsu has just the thing. The artwork is completed by the pair sharing Natsu’s scaly scarf, so you know just how much Lucy must mean to the mage. As if fans didn’t already suspect, you know.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.