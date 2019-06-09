Fairy Tail Channels Game of Thrones with it Own Mother of Dragons

Fairy Tail is running through its final season at a fast paced, and it is holding nothing back when it comes to action. So far, some major truths about the magical guild have been revealed this season, and Natsu has been hit hardest by the bombs. But it looks like Erza is ready to take on that title for the time being.

After all, Erza did just learn the shocking truth behind her heritage, and fans are already tying in the reveal to Game of Thrones for *certain* reasons.

Recently, Fairy Tail set out with its latest episode, and it was there fans met up with Erza. Episode 301 introduced a lady known as Irene Belserion, but it was not until this week’s episode that fans learned how the pair were connected. It turns out theories about Irene were spot on as the vixen is Erza’s mother, but that is not all.

It just so happens that Irene is known as the Mother of Dragons, and she is the one who first created Dragon Slayer magic way back when.

As history goes, Irene was one of the first people even implanted with a Dragon Seed to become a Dragon Slayer, but she was before her time. Despite being pregnant, her husband felt Irene was becoming a threat because of her dragon-like powers, but Irene got rid of the man once she fully turned into a dragon. Erza was left abandoned as a child while Irene headed to the Alvarez Empire and was eventually turned back into a human and earned the title of Mother of Dragons abroad. While Erza seemed shocked by the news, the heroine did not let her enemy sway her. In the end, Erza stuck to her guns against Irene, and all of Fairy Tail is ready to back up the armor-loving mage in beating her estranged mom.

So, what do you think about this big Fairy Tail surprise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.