‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Teases Fans About Its Final Season

It has been awhile since Fairy Tail fans heard from their favorite mages. The franchise’s main heroes last appeared in an anime back in 2016 before Fairy Tail got a short spin-off, but 2018 is meant to usher in series’ final chapter. So, you should be able to see why a recent tweet by Hiro Mashima got fans buzzing.

After all, the manga creator did appear to tease all his fans about Fairy Tail and its return.

Over on Twitter, Mashima posted a short message for fans hyping some future announcements of his. “I will be able to announce some different things soon” the artist shared. “It seems like there will be a lot of announcements.”

Mashima refused to specify whether his announcements would deal directly with Fairy Tail, but fans are willing to bet on such. After all, the artist did tell fans last July that the magic-loving franchise would air its final season in 2018, and that year is now upon fans.

So far, no details about the new season have gone live outside of Mashima’s initial announcement. A-1 Pictures has stayed quiet about the project, and the Fairy Tail creator has done so as well. However, if the anime’s last season is meant to debut in 2018, such silence cannot last too much longer.

Of course, fans are eager to see what will happen with the Fairy Tail anime. The series has two collections under its name already; Fairy Tail‘s first anime run aired between 2009-2013 before its second block went live in 2014. The franchise got an anime spin-off with Fairy Tail Zero in 2016, but the one-off was yet to be followed up by any new episodes. Fairy Tail did debut a new feature film in 2017 though, and its promos heralded it as a movie which sets up the anime’s final season.

For those of you who haven’t seen Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

