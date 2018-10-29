‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Spooky ‘Edens Zero’ Sketch

Though Hiro Mashima’s previous work Fairy Tail is still going strong with its final anime season and manga sequel, fans are enjoying Mashima’s newest work Edens Zero as well.

One of the main reasons fans have fallen in love are the central trio of (mostly) new characters Rebecca, Shiki, and Happy. Mashima celebrating the Halloween holiday with a sketch demonstrating why fans love them so much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wishing fans a happy Halloween, Mashima shared a cute spooky makeover for the new main trio with Happy in an adorable skull mask, Shiki as Frankenstein’s monster, and the new heroine Rebecca as a cute witch. With as many magical space adventures this new trio currently find themselves on, they could actually put on these outfits in the main series someday.

The series has been a big hit with fans so far even if it has been overshadowed by Fairy Tail. But with Edens Zero just beginning to hit its stride, the series is bound to get more attention as it continues. Seeing the cute characters translate so well into other forms and outfits is one of the main draws of Mashima’s works, so now Edens Zero fans are starting to see how the new characters in cool new ways through his art on Twitter.

If you haven’t read Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), for its first chapter. Edens Zero released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and was simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle.

When the announcement for the new series from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement.”

The story is set in a completely different world than seen in Fairy Tail as it follows the young Rebecca as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.