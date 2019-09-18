Fairy Tail Creator’s New Crossover Series Confirms Release Date

If you need more Fairy Tail in your life, then you have plenty of ways to get your fix. These days, the anime’s final season is coming to a close, and there are several Fairy Tail manga series going on concurrently. Now, it seems Natsu Dragneel is about to make yet another comeback, and readers have learned when they’ll meet up with the fiery hero once more.

Recently, it was announced that Fairy Tail’s creator Hiro Mashima has plans to cross over all of his hit series. The artist told fans he was working on a special manga titled Heroes which would combine the universes of Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and Edens Zero. Oh, and it just so happens the series will be dropping next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the reveal went live when a Japanese bookstore post an image of Edens Zero‘s sixth volume. The book had a jacket which confirmed the Heroes mini-series will debut on October 16. Mashima then took to his page to confirm the release date with a cute sketch featuring Happy and others.

So far, fans know very little about the project, but they do know it will be coming out real soon. Mashima confirmed the title was happening last week after hitting up social media to announce the gig. The mini-series was created after Mashima was asked to help Monthly Shonen Magazine celebrate its bit 60th anniversary, and the title will publish alongside both Edens Zero and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

Will you be checking out this special crossover series…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

via ANN