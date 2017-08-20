Watch An Exclusive Clip Of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry’s English Dub

Later this month, Funimation Studios will bring Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry to theaters, but you don't have to wait until then to check up on Natsu. You can check out an exclusive clip of the film's English dub now, but be warned! The footage does feature a rather shocking transformation for Happy!

In the video above, fans are thrown into the world of Fairy Tail's new feature film. The clip begins with familiar wizards as Levy, Juvia, and Gajeel are confronted by a horde of guards. The soldiers are searching for the guild members as Natsu's gang managed to escape their prisons within the Kingdom of Stella.

Gajeel and Levy prepare to fight the mob while Juvia rushes off to find Gray. The scene then switches to Natsu's troupe as heroes like Lucy, Erza, and Wendy make their way towards a temple. The gang is searching for a dangerous relic within the Kingdom, but a group of soldiers gets in their way. Erza offers to hold off the group so that the others can move ahead. However, when another wizard comes onto the scene, fans realize the equip-loving mage may have some issues ahead of her.

Oh, and Happy is red. That is also a thing fans have to look forward to.

If you are interested in seeing all of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, the movie will screen in select U.S. theaters this month. August 14 will show off the film's subtitled edition while the dub airs on August 16 and 19.

You can check out Kodansha Comics' summary of Fairy Tail below:

"Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates led by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero—he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?"

If you are not familiar with Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

To date, several million copies of Fairy Tail have been sold worldwide. Published by Del Ray in the west, there are over 35 million volumes of the manga in circulation at the moment. Kodansha Comics is now overseeing the release of Fairy Tail projects in the U.S. and other western territories, and the licensing return has helped the publisher amass popularity. Other series like Attack on Titan have also helped bolster Kodansha's visibility outside of Japan, so fans can expect the company to continue pushing out new content as it becomes available.