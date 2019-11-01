Fairy Tail Cosplay Showcases Why Erza’s the Best

Fairy Tail was one of the longest running and most popular action series, and the now complete run of both the anime and manga were jam-packed with some of the most standout characters. Each with unique designs and personalities, none stood out more so than Erza Scarlet. Immediately making an impact on the series for being one of the strongest warriors in the Fairy Tail guild overall, she also gained a lot of notoriety among fans for her various armors and looks. Nothing beats her classic base armor look, however, and now it’s come to life through some awesome cosplay!

Cosplay Artist @jenny.desu (who you can find on Instagram here) brought Erza to the real world in a pretty impressive way considering how well crafted this armored look is! While Erza has some wildly different looks, seeing Erza’s standard armor captured so well is a perfect reminder of why Erza’s the best .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👽🌸 J E N N Y 🌸👽 (@jenny.desu) on Oct 24, 2019 at 7:55am PDT

This was the original way fans were introduced to Erza, and it was a great representation of her personality as a whole. Playing more of a straight edge to the various wacky antics of the Fairy Tail guild’s other members, this armored look gave her the proper amount of authority right from the get go. It’s a look that implies all sorts of hidden strength, and to see it so well captured through cosplay is just awesome!

Although Fairy Tail has ended, you can currently find Erza and various other characters from Hiro Mashima’s Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero coming together for the new series, Hero’s. This mini-series debuted in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan as part of a celebration of Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s 60th Anniversary, and will run alongside the weekly release of Edens Zero for a limited time. This crossover work brings together the characters from each series in fun new ways, and is definitely full of the fan service fans have come to love from the prolific creator.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.