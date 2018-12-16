‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Announces Next Opening, Ending Themes

Fairy Tail’s final season may currently be in the midst of a dangerous mission into the Alvarez Empire, but soon things may change as the series ushers in a new opening and ending theme.

The official website for the final season confirmed Fairy Tail will be debuting new opening and ending themes with Episode 291 airing on January 13 in Japan.

The new opening theme is titled “DOWN BY LAW” and is performed by THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, according to translations from Anime News Network. The new ending theme is titled, “Pierce” as performed by EMPiRE. Fans will be excited to see new opening and ending themes as Fairy Tail is one series that changes them quite often.

Whether the new themes mean the current Alvarez Empire adventure will be concluded or entering a new phase is still unclear, but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless. For reference, the current opening theme is titled “Power of the Dream” as performed by LOL, and the current ending theme is titled “Endless Harmony” and is performed by Beverly.

The final season has seen many changes for the Fairy Tail guild as they try and put their guild back together after spending a year apart, and fans have been hooked to see where the series will go before it all comes to an end.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

