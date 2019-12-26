Fairy Tail Creator Shares Special Art for New Game

Fairy Tail might have come to an end earlier this year, but although both the anime and manga releases from the series have ended, Fairy Tail will be living on with its very first console game effort. Koei Tecmo will be launching a new role-playing game inspired by the series in 2020, and series creator Hiro Mashima has been pretty involved with the entire process. Along with giving his input for which playable characters would be fun inclusions and some of the story beats, it was revealed that Mashima has actually drawn up a slick new illustration for the game’s cover art too. But that’s not all.

The official Twitter account for the new Fairy Tail game announced a special “GUILD BOX” collector’s edition for its release in Japan that includes a cleaner look at the game’s cover art along with a special additional piece of art featuring Erza, Lucy, and Wendy at the beach. Check it out:

Seeing how involved Mashima is with the new game, and this additional illustration, fans can rest easier knowing that the franchise’s love of fan service will be carried over to the new game as well. Speaking to ComicBook.com earlier this year, Koei Tecmo producer Keisuke Kikuchi had the following to say on that matter, “There will be sequences like [Erza’s bathing suit scene], where it’s the same in the manga and anime that you’ll see some bathing suits and there are a few more in the game.”

FAIRY TAIL is currently slated for a release on March 20th next year for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out ComicBook.com’s preview of the game here. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel.

As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.