Fairy Tail Creator Gushes Over Series’ Upcoming Video Game

Fairy Tail will soon be launching its very first console video game effort, and although fans are definitely excited to see how the massive franchise translates to a game, no one is more excited than the creator of the series himself, Hiro Mashima. Although it’s been noted by Koei Tecmo’s producers that Mashima has been involved with the game’s development process, Mashima has yet to comment on the production itself. But with the game’s official release drawing closer, Mashima has finally shared some thoughts on how it’s looking thus far.

Mashima took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a recent preview of the game, “The [Fairy Tail] game package is in the process of being drawn, so please wait for the announcement! By the way, when I tried to watch live broadcast on Twitter the other day, I was embarrassed by the announcement of ‘Your participation will be displayed’ and thus closed it down. I watched it in the archive, but Wendy running around was too cute.”

While fans were able to check out a recent preview, it seems that they were almost joined by Mashima himself! Luckily, Mashima thinks the game is coming along nicely and noted how cute Wendy was. Fans were wondering whether or not the more fan-service elements of the franchise would find their way into the game, and while it might not be as overt, it seems Wendy fans will be pleased at her inclusion. At least according to the creator.

FAIRY TAIL is currently slated for a release on March 19th next year for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.