Edens Zero Confirms Episode Order

Edens Zero has confirmed its episode order for its big anime debut! Hiro Mashima's newest series has finally made its anime adaptation premiere in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new releases, and while it's going to be a while before the new series hits outside of Japan, now fans have gotten an idea of just how long this new anime is going to be sticking around for. Previous reports had listed Edens Zero's first seasonal outing with a total of 25 episodes, and now it's been confirmed that this is indeed the order for the debut.

Edens Zero has officially revealed its home video releases for the upcoming season, and through the announcement has confirmed that Edens Zero will be lasting for 25 episodes. Sold across eight different Blu-ray volumes in Japan, this episode order means that the series will be lasting for two whole cours of episodes for this debut season (which means it could wrap by the start of the Fall 2021 season).

Edens Zero has been licensed by Netflix for its international release, and has confirmed that the series will be available outside of Japan sometime this Fall. If the two cours of episodes run without a break in between, the entire first season could end in Japan before it releases on Netflix everywhere else. Depending on when it hits for fans in other territories, we could very well see a release of the entire 25 episode season.

But with the production of an English dub and more likely coming to its international release, the series could also be split into two parts for fans outside of Japan.