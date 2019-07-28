Fairy Tail Actor Rallies For ‘100 Year Quest’ Anime Sequel

Fairy Tail has been busy as of late, but fans know the franchise cannot keep up the pace forever. With its final season nearing its finale, Fairy Tail is close to exiting TV for good. However, it seems there are those who would love the show to stick around, and one of those people happen to voice Natsu Dragneel.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with the English voice of Natsu. Todd Haberkorn talked about his upcoming audiobook work, but the anime voice actor made sure to rally for an anime adaptation of Fairy Tail‘s sequel, 100 Year Quest.

“I’m crossing my fingers, hair follicles, and toes that the 100 Year Journey will get some anime love,” the actor said when asked about the sequel.

To date, there has been no word on the anime getting a sequel series. Creator Hiro Mashima is working on 100 Year Quest with others as it published every other week. Currently, the sequel is following Natsu and the gang as they roam a new country to complete a fabled 100 Year quest for their guild. But as you might have guessed, things get hairy when God Dragons and a new war rear their head in the worst of ways.

While this sequel has yet to be ordered, fans are keeping their fingers crossed like Haberkorn for an announcement. After all, Fairy Tail will come to an end soon enough. A recent report confirmed the anime will end its final season with episode 328 which will go live in late September barring any delays. This means the end of Fairy Tail is closer than ever before, and the only hope of keeping Natsu around will be with this on-going sequel.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.