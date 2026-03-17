Crunchyroll Unveils Intense New Trailer for Its Highly Anticipated FromSoftware Anime Adaptation

The anime adaptation of a highly anticipated FromSoftware game was announced in August 2025, and after months of silence, a new trailer has been revealed, teasing a promising take on the beloved title. FromSoftware is one of the most well-known studios in the gaming industry, especially recognized for its in-depth storytelling and unparalleled difficulty. Among its lineup, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice stands out as a masterpiece of the soulslike genre. More importantly, it also features a more linear narrative than the studio’s other games, making it the best candidate for an anime adaptation with the potential to remain faithful to the source material.

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While the initial trailer of Sekiro: No Defeat sparked division among fans, a newly unveiled trailer for the upcoming anime has all but confirmed how intense this adaptation is going to be. Sekiro: No Defeat perfectly captures the nuances of the game’s original storytelling, with crisp animation and a retro-inspired style that elevates the Sengoku-era setting. While the trailer reassures fans that this adaptation by Studio Arch and Qzil.la is set to succeed, additional details about the anime’s prospective storyline have also been shared, pointing toward a promising direction.

Crunchyroll’s Sekiro Anime Adaptation Is Shaping Up to Be Promising and Faithful

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In addition to the new trailer, an interview with the director of the anime adaptation of Sekiro, Kenichi Kutsuna, was conducted by Variety. In the interview, Kenichi discussed several aspects of the upcoming anime, also addressing accusations of AI usage, noting that the concerns have been quelled and the public has acknowledged the team’s effort. The most intriguing part of the interview was how he explained the series’ narrative approach. Given that the game features multiple endings, it would be difficult to depict each one, and Kenichi emphasized that out of the three major branches, the anime will lean toward one. While the answer remains vague, it is clear that the adaptation will follow a more cohesive narrative and will not depict the Iron Code ending.

This is also evident in the trailer, as the Corrupted Monk is shown in the Fountainhead Palace, which only occurs when staying loyal to Kuro. This indicates that the anime will follow the complete narrative fans expect. The director also expressed that there will be some changes in the storytelling approach, but the interview suggests these will build upon the game’s elements rather than discard them. In any case, there is plenty for fans to be excited about, as the new trailer looks captivating and features iconic moments from the game, while the director’s remarks further hint at a faithful adaptation. Now, fans will simply have to wait for Crunchyroll to announce the release date, which could arrive at any time given that the anime is slated for release later this year.

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