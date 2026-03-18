Studio Ghibli President Shares Hayao Miyazaki’s Struggles: “He Clearly Loses Motivation”

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most celebrated anime directors in Japan’s industry, taking his films to a global audience. He is also the first anime director to win the Academy Awards, and his films remain iconic to this day. As the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Miyazaki contributed the most to the studio’s legacy. Established in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and Isao Takahata, the studio has created some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. The studio is known for its gorgeous animation, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. Studio Ghibli’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters featuring breathtaking scenes.

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On March 17th, 2026, Ghibli co-founder and current president Toshio Suzuki and director Goro Miyazaki unveiled a special preview for Hayao Miyazaki’s new project. The Panorama Box, which features several newly drawn illustrations of Miyazaki’s most iconic films, will be displayed at Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse starting July 8th, 2026. The project is planned as part of the exhibition at Studio Ghibli’s official theme park in Nagakute, Japan. During the event, Suzuki also shared new updates on Miyazaki’s health and his current working status.

Hayao Miyazaki Continues Working Despite His Struggles

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

According to Mantan Web, during the press conference, Suzuki shared, “Hayao Miyazaki turned 85 in January of this year, and I thought he might be getting old soon, but that’s not the case at all; he’s incredibly energetic.”

Miyazaki’s son, Goro Miyazaki, added, “His blood test results are better than mine.”

Suzuki further continued, “He has a very strong sense that he’s still active and working hard. Even though he’s 85, he still wants to make movies. But that varies from day to day. On days when he’s not feeling well, he clearly loses his motivation and might say things like, ‘I don’t feel like making movies anymore.’ It’s a cycle.”

Over the years, Miyazaki has announced his retirement several times, but he always finds himself working on something new. The director is famous for his passion and dedication towards his work, as fans can’t stop expecting new films from him. His 2023 film The Boy and the Heron was supposed to be his last, but shortly after the film’s success, Miyazaki confirmed he would continue working on another film. While the studio hasn’t officially unveiled any updates on Miyazaki’s upcoming work, Suzuki confirmed that the director hasn’t stopped working this entire time.

Although Miyazaki turned 85 this year, he is not letting his age slow him down at all. Even so, despite his energy and ambition, he often finds himself not feeling well. During those days, it’s common for him to lose motivation, but the legendary director picks himself back up again in no time. While his upcoming film remains a mystery, he kick-started 2026 with a new visual. Additionally, the Panorama Box is his latest work, which he created specifically for the exhibition and includes several gorgeous new illustrations by him.

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