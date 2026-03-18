5 Anime Remakes That Completely Outclass the Originals

The magic of a great anime can be difficult to recapture, which means that remakes often pale in comparison to what came before. However, there are a few fortunate ones that manage to outclass their original series. This can be because they’re truer to the source material or because they make satisfying changes. The timing can also benefit a remake, as enhanced technology can level up the animation and production quality. (Arguably, many anime classics would benefit from this treatment, despite not needing a remake.)

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Even the strongest remakes usually match their predecessors at best, but it’s exciting when they actually surpass them. From an anime masterpiece that gives fans a more faithful take on its story to a remake that totally ramps up the visuals and storytelling, these remakes prove how fruitful revisiting a story can be, especially when there’s a good reason for it.

5) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

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The original Fullmetal Alchemist is an anime that’s now impossible to stream, but the 51-episode series left an impression back in 2003. Its early episodes get off to a strong start, with their introduction of the Elric brothers proving darker and more compelling in some ways than the opening of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. However, the source material wasn’t finished when the original series came out, forcing it to diverge from Hiromu Arakawa’s story. This ensures its middle and ending don’t fit together quite as nicely as Brotherhood‘s, which offers greater fidelity to the manga. There are some gaping holes and over-the-top twists, and the original has a less satisfying conclusion. By contrast, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is an anime that gets better and better as it continues. By the end, it outclasses the prior adaptation easily.

4) Fruits Basket (2019)

The original Fruits Basket is a charming classic, but the 2001 series doesn’t tackle enough of Natsuki Takaya’s manga. It’s also fairly dated, with both its animation quality and pacing failing to hold up, especially compared to the 2019 remake. The new Fruits Basket anime is gorgeously animated, and it nails the drama and emotional beats in a way the earlier series doesn’t always succeed at. Like most titles on this list, it’s an improvement on what came before it, even though both are decent in their own right. Overall, the 2019 Fruits Basket earns its superior reputation though, offering a fuller and more satisfying story.

3) Dororo (2019)

1969’s Dororo is a dark and worthy anime, and it was groundbreaking for the time it came out. It’s a great addition to any anime lovers’ watchlist. However, the 2019 is more likely to appeal to modern viewers, with its animation quality and production being noticeably better — as you’d expect given its debut came so much later, using modern technology and benefiting from anime’s rise in popularity. The Dororo remake also lands its emotional beats more effectively than the original, and it brings more nuance and depth to its characters.

2) Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Both the 1999 and 2011 versions of Hunter x Hunter are generally strong series, but the latter gets a proper ending — and it adapts more of Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga than its predecessor, which only gets up to the Greed Island arc. Its lengthier run allows it to outclass the original adaptation. However, it also takes a step up when it comes to animation and production quality. The original Hunter x Hunter is still worth a watch, especially for diehard fans of the series. But there’s a good reason the 2011 series is the one lauded as a classic. If you’re only going to watch one of them, it should be the remake.

1) Hellsing Ultimate

The original Hellsing anime is considered a cult classic, but like the first Fullmetal Alchemist series, it breaks off from the manga. The 2001 anime is still entertaining in its own right, but 2006’s Hellsing Ultimate offers a more faithful and higher-quality rendition of Kouta Hirano’s story. As a result, it’s more highly regarded, and rightfully so. The two series are different enough that they can both be enjoyed, but comparing them, Hellsing Ultimate comes out on top every time. The pacing is tighter, the action is more of a spectacle, and it doesn’t shy away from the darker or bloodier elements.

What anime remake do you prefer over the original? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!