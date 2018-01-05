‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares NaLu New Years Sketch

The new year has passed, but it looks like Hiro Mashima cannot let the holiday go. The creator of Fairy Tail shared a sketch to honor the start of 2018 on Twitter, and the drawing puts a very familiar couple together.

Taking to social media, Mashima posted a colorful sketch he did of Natsu and Lucy. The image, which can be found below, shows the Fairy Tail members sitting against a peaceful sunset as Happy drapes himself over Natsu’s shoulder. The boy is dressed in traditional black clothing while Lucy dons a floral yukata with her hair pulled back.

“Thank you again for this year,” Mashima captioned the drawing.

This is not the first piece the artist posted to ring in the new year. Not long ago, Mashima shared a sketch he did of Erza which saw the armory-loving wizard wear traditional clothing. Erza helped ink a message for the new zodiac year, but some fans couldn’t look away from the heroine’s deep cleavage long enough to read the sign. And, as usual, the artist carried on his holiday free-for-all with a slew of naughty Christmas drawings and even a few Halloween treats last October.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

Fairy Tail‘s final chapter released in the 34th issue of Kondansha’s Weekly Shonen Jumpmagazine, and the 63rd and final volume of the manga released November 11 in Japan. The series ran for 11 years and has sold over 60 million copies worldwide.

