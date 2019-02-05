‘Fairy Tail’ Kicks-Off Natsu’s Big Fight With Zeref

Fairy Tail‘s final season has been building to a huge war against the Alvarez Empire as Zeref wants the power of the Fairy Heart, and the last few episodes of the series have sparked the major war as the Alvarez Empire’s might has proven devastating.

But in the latest episode this fight with Zeref goes up a notch as Natsu forgoes strategy and goes off to face Zeref’s commanded fleet alone. Zeref then responds in kind by facing him in a solo fight.

Natsu surprised the rest of Fairy Tail when he heads to fight Zeref alone. When he eventually gets there and wipes out nearly 1000 of his soldiers, Zeref then heads out to face Natsu himself. Before the two fight, they ask for a clear area of several kilometers. It’s soon revealed as to why as their magic power carries such force it covers the area.

Natsu starts the fight at full force by revealing his secret weapon, the last of Igneel’s power. The enhanced heat of his flames takes Zeref by surprise and Natsu lands several powerful blows on him. Zeref responds with a spell of his own, but Natsu’s more intense flame burns it away before it hits.

This takes Zeref by surprise once more, and Natsu uses the opening to unleash a fiery assault of punches to which Zeref can only block. He seems excited about the fight, and begins countering with some attacks of his own. But Natsu and Zeref are undoubtedly on an even ground at the start of the fight.

Before the episode ends, Natsu unleashes the full power of his Fire Dragon King Mode. This brings a smile to Zeref’s face as now he believes that he can possibly die as a result of this attack. But the episode comes to a close before fans can see whether or not that’s true, unfortunately.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.