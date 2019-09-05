New Fairy Tail Video Game Announced

It’s been quite some time since we’ve last seen the Natsu Dragneel and his friends appear in a video game on the consoles proper. Though appearing in a few different mobile games, the last video game we saw on a “console”/”mobile console” was in 2012 with Fairy Tail: Zeref Awakens on the Playstation Portable (PSP). The franchise has managed to make appearances on Nintendo, Sony, and PC platforms during its history, though fans will certainly be happy to hear about this upcoming installment as its been some time since we saw a console game proper. Now, Koei Tecmo is dropping the news that a brand new video game following the magical franchise will be releasing next year on some of your favorite consoles!

Koei Tecmo shared the news, via their Official Twitter Account, of the upcoming Fairy Tail video game releasing next year, 2020:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#FAIRYTAIL will be available in 2020 on PS4/Switch/PC Steam In FAIRY TAIL, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the FAIRY TAIL, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. #FairyTailGame #KTfamily #GustGame pic.twitter.com/46WIxkVu9i — KOEI TECMO AMERICA 🔜 TGS (@KoeiTecmoUS) September 5, 2019

Koei Tecmo released the following press release with regards to the future anime video game adaptation releasing on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Steam on PCs, with more information coming during the Tokyo Game Show later this month:

“Today, Koei Tecmo America is excited to reveal Fairy Tail, a brand-new magical JRPG in development by GUST Studios, based on Hiro Mashima’s best-selling Japanese manga of the same name. This enchanting new title marks the first time a Fairy Tail game will launch on major consoles in the West, allowing series fans and newcomers alike to join in and experience the beloved narrative that has captivated people from around the globe for over a decade.”

What do you think of this announcement for the upcoming Fairy Tail game from Koei Tecmo? What do you hope to see in the game? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and fire breathing wizards!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.