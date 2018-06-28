‘Fairy Tail’ Spin-Off Releases Title, First-Look

Need more Fairy Tail in your life? Don’t fret! The creator of the series has you covered because the franchise’s big spin-off will go live this fall, and you can get your first-look at it now.

Over on Twitter, Hiro Mashima let fans in on his big manga comeback. The artist shared the title of the Fairy Tail spin-off before teasing its fall debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Fairy Tail sequel spin-off will be released soon. Fairy Tail will go live this autumn. The final season of Fairy Tail will also be released this fall,” the artist wrote.

Mashima went on to share a little illustration of the spin-off after announcing its title. As you can see above, the adorable drawing was done digitally, and it features some familiar faces.

Of course, Natsu and Lucy are shown prominently. The pink-haired hero is seen in his usual outfit, but it has been given a blue-black color shift. As for Lucy, the girl is seen crouching down in a tight-fitting outfit, and she is decked in police gear. She has cuffs on her hip, a utility garter on her thigh, and a pistol in hand.

Oh! And who can overlook Happy over to the left? The flying cat is wearing his own police gear, so it sounds like this spin-off will see Fairy Tail’s characters take on crime in a city far, far away from their usual guild.

This may be the first official look Mashima has shared of City Hero, but the artist has teased its contents before. Just yesterday, the artist posted an unfinished page from the comic, and it confirmed the return of two characters. Both Laxus and Gildarts will factor into the upcoming spin-off, and fans are eager to see the eccentric heroes make a comeback.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Are you ready to see what this spin-off holds for Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!