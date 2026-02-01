You Can Now Read a Ton of One Piece for Free

If you have been waiting to jump into One Piece, it’s now the perfect time to catch up with it all as fans can read a ton of the original manga legally, and for free. One Piece is gearing up to have a huge 2026, and the franchise is going to be returning with a ton of new projects. This not only includes a brand new arc of the anime, new spinoff projects and more, but also the return of its live-action series with Netflix. As for the original manga, it’s been continuing strongly on a weekly basis.

Viz Media is kicking off this new year of One Piece with a bang as while the franchise prepares for its grand return later this Spring, fans can jump into the manga in a much easier way than ever before. The first 108 chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s long running manga have now been made available to read, completely for free, with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library for fans. This is the first 12 volumes of the One Piece manga, and the best option to jump into it all right now.

One Piece’s Manga Free to Read for a Limited Time

If there was ever a time to get into One Piece, the time is NOW!



The first 108 chapters of One Piece are now FREE to read in Shonen Jump! Don’t miss out on Monkey D. Luffy’s voyage of destiny to become the King of the Pirates!



The first 108 chapters of One Piece are now FREE to read in Shonen Jump!

Read here: https://t.co/2HHYidEjH1

Viz Media has not revealed how long these One Piece chapters will be able to read for free (that means, without a subscription), but it’s likely only going to be for a limited time so fans are going to want to jump in. Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library also has previously removed the 100 chapters reading limit for each day too, so it’s entirely possible to catch up with these 12 volumes’ worth of material within a single weekend. Covering the East Blue saga with some extra materials, this is an important stretch of One Piece.

This is even more important considering that Netflix’s live-action One Piece series is preparing to pick up from all of these events when it returns for Season 2 later this March. One Piece: Into the Grand Line is currently scheduled to make its debut on March 10th with Netflix, and it will be picking up with the final phase of the East Blue saga and see Luffy and the Straw Hats officially cross over into the legendary Grand Line. And with this comes a whole new wave of allies and foes making their debuts.

What’s Next for One Piece?

Netflix’s live-action One Piece series is returning for Season 2 this March, and a third season is already in production. It will be capping off the Alabasta saga as revealed by series creator Eiichiro Oda himself, so fans are definitely going to want to pay attention to what goes down in the second season. As for the anime, One Piece will be kicking off its adaptation of the Elbaph arc on April 5th as part of the upcoming Spring 2026 wave of releases as part of a new schedule moving forward.

One Piece‘s anime will be moving over to a seasonal release schedule overall when it returns this April, and is planning to release 26 episodes a year from now on. The anime will be adapting the material to fall more closely in line with Eiichiro Oda’s pace for the story, so there’s going to be a noticeable change when it all comes back to screens later this year.

