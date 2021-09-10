FOX Still Plans to Keep Family Guy on the Network Despite Seth MacFarlane’s Unhappiness

Fox will keep airing Family Guy on the 20th Century Studios network – despite outright objections from creator Seth MacFarlane. Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn did an interview for Fox’s summer 2021 TCA presentation, and had the following to say regarding Family Guy and Seth MacFarlane: “We have the shows for a few more years, and we expect to keep them as part of our lineup and part of the brand of our animation strategy for the time being,” Thorn told Deadline. “The Simpsons is still playing at the top of its game and so is Family Guy and not to mention, of course, Bob’s [Burgers].”

That statement from Thorn builds on what the Fox executive said back in January of this year when discussing the fate of the network’s animation block. Thorn made it clear that while there might be a day when Fox will have to do without hit animated series like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, or Family Guy, “we can extend these shows and keep these shows for as long as we like.”

Seth MacFarlane has clearly been testing the boundaries of that relationship and the holds over his animated property; just last month MacFarlane tweeted out a pretty scathing indictment of the Fox brand as a whole, and his attachment to it, in dispute of views expressed by Fox News show host, Tucker Carlson:

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” MacFarlane tweeted. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working any more. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

Indeed, Set MacFarlane has put his money where his mouth is; the animation creator and filmmaker inked a deal with NBCUniversal Content Studios at the beginning of 2020 – a direct lateral move away from 20th Century TV, which had been MacFarlane’s home for going on two decades. That deal is rumored to be a five-year contract that would pay MacFarlane upwards of $200 million for his content. MacFarlane built his live-action film career with Universal (through the Ted films – which are now being adapted as a TV series). NBC, Peacock, USA, or Syfy, are just a few networks that would benefit from the audiences that MacFarlane’s animated and live-action shows and/or films would bring.

So, don’t be surprised if 20th Century Studios rides this Family Guy train until the wheels fall off. It’s probably the last drink they’ll get from the MacFarlane cash cow.