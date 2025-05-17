Family Guy Already Predicted The Passion of the Christ Sequel 20 Years Ago

Quahog’s finest have never been shy when it comes to controversy. Peter Griffin and his clan have dodged cancellation early on in their series to go on to become one of the biggest animated series of all time, with Family Guy in the midst of its twenty-third season. With more seasons to come for Seth McFarlane’s brainchild, fans have recently looked to the show’s past following the surprising news that Mel Gibson would be creating a sequel to arguably his biggest movie of all time. The Passion of The Christ is making a comeback with a second outing and fans have once again hilariously noted that Family Guy had long ago predicted that we hadn’t seen the last of Jesus.

The faux-sequel that was introduced in Family Guy originally arrived in the animated show’s fourth season, during the episode titled “North By North Quahog.” Surprisingly, this hilarious reference plays a major role in the episode as Peter witnesses the movie trailer in Mel Gibson’s private screening room. Believing that this sequel shouldn’t be seen by the public, Peter steals the film and attempts to bury it in a cornfield, pursued by members of the Church who want “The Passion of the Christ 2: Crucify This” to make its way into theaters.

The Ironic Family Guy Crossover

Ironically enough, the episode that introduced fans to The Passion of the Christ 2 was a major one for Family Guy, even outside of the controversy. The first episode of the fourth season was the first to arrive following the initial cancelation of the Seth MacFarlane show by Fox. While never confirmed, it’s hilarious to think that the Family Guy team unleashed one of their most controversial episodes as the first to land following its renewal on the network.

Of course, Family Guy fans know that the series survived long after its initial cancellation, fueled by both DVD sales and the popularity the show received on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. While it might be on its twenty-third season, Quahog is confirmed to run up through season twenty-seven and could very well continue for years past that upcoming patch of episodes. With Fox also housing American Dad for future seasons, it’s a great time to be a MacFarlane fan.

The Real Passion of The Christ 2

Earlier this month, the first trailer for The Resurrection of The Christ landed as Lionsgate prepares to once again have Mel Gibson helm the religious tale. In a statement from Lionsgate Chief Executive Adam Fogelson, the studio discussed the importance of the project, “For many, many people across the globe, The Resurrection of the Christ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless. Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time, and this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents as a filmmaker. My relationship with Mel and Bruce dates back 30 years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with them once again on this landmark event for audiences.”