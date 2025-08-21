New Solo Leveling Report Could Spell Disaster for Season 3

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular modern anime. But, its manhwa faces a different situation. Season 2 of A-1 Pictures’ anime was released earlier this year, and it absolutely dominated on Crunchyroll. The series even overtook One Piece for holding the most user ratings on the anime streaming platform. Season 3 is one of the most anticipated upcoming anime, even though it hasn’t officially been announced yet. But a new report on the franchise’s popularity overseas could mean bad news for the show’s return.

Solo Leveling is based on the hit web novel by Chugong, which began publication in 2016 through KakaoPage, and ended in December 2019 on Webnovel. Yen Press publishes the manhwa in English. Season 1 of the anime was a decent success, but Season 2’s popularity exploded out of nowhere thanks to internet memes and discussions. But that online popularity hasn’t converted into sales for the web novel.

Solo Leveling Sales Are Slowing Down

Circana Bookscan recently released its monthly report of graphic novel sales from July. Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 26 held the top spot, with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 7–Steel Ball Run Vol. 2 HC in second. Their domination is understandable, as both manga have new entries in their respective anime adaptations releasing soon. But of the 20 most popular comics and graphic novel volumes from July, not a single volume of Solo Leveling made the list.

The list included other notable big hitters, like Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 1, The Summer Hikaru Died Vol. 1, Gachiakuta Vol. 1, and One Piece Vol. 109. But, Solo Leveling also lost out to comparatively smaller IPs, like Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun and Destroy All Humans. They Can’t Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga.

What Does This Mean for Solo Leveling Season 3?

From an anime-only perspective, Solo Leveling Season 3 is almost a guarantee. Season 2 is one of the most popular, if not the most popular, anime of the decade in the US, toppling giants like One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll. But if the anime’s production committee factors in the franchise’s declining print manhwa sales, they could see Solo Leveling as a franchise that’s slowly losing popularity. This could cause the committee to hesitate regarding a third season, if it has diminishing returns in terms of merchandising and sales upon its release.

At the time of writing, Solo Leveling Season 3 still hasn’t been officially announced. However, fans are hoping for some good news by the end of the year to maintain the hype towards a third season.

