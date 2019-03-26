‘Fate/Grand Order’ Anime Reveals New Trailer, Poster

The Fate series is one of the most popular franchises across video games and anime, and soon it will be releasing two huge new projects based on the Fate/Grand Order mobile game. There will be a new TV anime series based on the Babylonia plot line, and two new films based on the Camelot plot. Each of these were voted on by fans for anime adaptations, so there’s a lot of buzz for these projects.

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia will be hitting first as it releases this October, and you can find the newest trailer released during AnimeJapan 2019 below.

Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. Based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline of the game, the voice cast includes Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci.

You can find a new poster for the series below as well.

As for the other major project, Fate/Grand Order: Camelot will be a two-film release adapting the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline from the game. Confirmed staff members for the film include lead Fate character designer Takeshi Takeuchi, Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa as composers, and Kei Suezawa, Kazuhito Arai as directors. The first film will be produced for Production I.G. and currently has a release window of 2020. You can find its first poster below.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.

