Godly Fate/Grand Order Cosplay Brings Ishtar to Life

The Fate franchise has branched off into tons of different spin-offs and releases over the course of the last 15 years or so that have each gone on to massive popularity in their own right. This has especially been the case for Fate/Grand Order as the widely popular mobile game continues to be one of the standouts in the entire franchise overall. Now it’s poised to take over the anime world as well as its first anime series, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia, has been a huge hit with fans so far.

A lot of the fun of the series comes from from one of the new Goddesses introduced in this spin-off, Ishtar, who carries a lot of the same personality and design of fan favorite Fate character, Rin Tohsaka. Now one godly bit of cosplay from artist @samichuuu (who you can find on Instagram here) has captured all of the reasons why Ishtar is such a hit. Check it out below:

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia has been a huge hit with fans of the original mobile game release (as well as fans of the other anime releases thus far) because many of the battles and interactions shown throughout the series so far have had the same amount of care that many fans have come to love from each of the Fate franchise anime. Ishtar has been at the center of many of these scenes, and it’s further boosted by her hilarious personality. It’s why tapping into the character with awesome cosplay like this is so impressive!

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia has officially kicked off its second cour, meaning that the anime is now taking the steps necessary to build toward its final climactic battle. But not to worry, as the Fate/Grand Order anime will continue with a new adapted story in a set of films coming later this year. Adapting the Camelot storyline of the original mobile game, these films will begin hitting theaters in Japan sometime this Summer.

These films won’t have Ishtar, unfortunately, but at least we’ll be seeing more of her antics in future episodes and awesome cosplay like this! What do you think of this take on Ishtar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!