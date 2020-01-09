Fate/Stay Night Director Yuuji Yamaguchi Passes Away

Today, the anime fandom is coming together to mourn the loss of a beloved talent. Reports from Japan have gone live which confirm Yuuji Yamaguchi has passed.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Tomomi Mochizuki. The artist reached out to fans online to inform them of Yamaguchi’s passing.

“Director Yuuji Yamaguchi has passed away,” he shared. The artist went on to discuss the projects they worked on together over the years. “It’s a shock, and I am so very sorry.”

For those who do not know, Yamaguchi has worked on a series of high-profile anime over the years. Most recently, the director was praised for his work on Fate/Stay Night. Not only did Yamaguchi storyboard the anime, but he also acted as the director and episode director. He then came back to the franchise to direct Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works.

Of course, Yamaguchi worked on other series too. Some of his more notable titles include Cowboy Bebop, GeGeGe no Kitaro, Outlaw Star, and more.

If you want to learn more about Fate/Stay Night, you can check out Crunchyroll’s synopsis for the anime here: “Fuyuki City — a city surrounded by the ocean and the mountains becomes the setting for an age – old ritual. To realize the mythical Holy Grail, which is said to grant any wish from its possessor, seven masters are given seven heroic spirits chosen by the Grail… Each master will enter into a contract with their assigned servants and battle the other masters and servants to the death until only one pair remains… This is the ‘Holy Grail War.’”