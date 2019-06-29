Fire Force Reveals Ending Theme Details

Of the many anime that will be released this summer, perhaps none is more anticipated than Fire Force, a series that follows a ragtag team of fire fighters as they use their unlikely abilities to battle fiery torrents throughout the city. As more details become readily apparent as we inch closer to the premiere of the series on July 5th, the ending theme has been confirmed to be performed by a popular Japanese singer, Keina Suda.

Anime News Network dropped the news that the ending theme would be performed by Suda, showing that the anime series is pulling out all the stops in putting together a complete package for fans:

For those unfamiliar with Keina Suda’s past works, most notably her work can be seen in the Ni No Kuni video game. Released several years ago, this particularly stylistic game was created in part by Studio Ghibli, adding in their artistic approach to every corner of the game world. Suda herself created the theme song for Ni No Kuni, helping the classic role playing game spring to life.

The opening theme for the series is dubbed “Inferno” and performed by Ms. Green Apple, a musician who also helped to create the opening song for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V. Needless to say, the anime series is shaping up to be another worthy installment of summer releases that will certainly draw in viewers from around the world.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. Fire Force is officially described as such: “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”