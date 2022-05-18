Fire Force Creator Inks Message to Fans in Final Manga Volume

✖

The series creator behind Fire Force has inked a special message to fans in the manga's final volume! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series wrapped up its run with Kodanasha's Weekly Shonen Magazine earlier this year, so fans have been pretty emotional ever since. Now that the 34th and final volume of the manga is hitting shelves overseas, the creator behind the series is celebrating with a pretty bittersweet message as he has to bid farewell to the long running serialization. But fans are just as emotional considering how long the ride has been up until this point.

With the release of the final volume, Fire Force creator Atsushi Okubo shared the following emotional message (as spotted and translated by @Shobotai08 and @cr1sco_ on Twitter) that begins as such, "Thank you all for staying till the end. Fire Force is now finished. Fire Force is a story about life, but you could also say that it is a story about death. Death is something that no one has ever experienced, yet it can happen at any time to us living beings but can only be explained by our imagination."

Continuing the bittersweet message further, Okubo states, "In that case, what is the concept of death? Humans are beings that use their imagination. The more their concept evolves, their sense of values and death evolve at the same time. And, the manga is precisely a set of concepts. My team left the and [Atsushiya] was demolished. I wish all the readers of Fire Force to make good use of their imagination and enjoy every day of life. Goodbye to you."Kodansha Comics has printed Fire Force's manga, and you can now find it on shelves, but the final volume has yet to hit the United States.

If you wanted to catch up with Fire Force's anime before the third season premieres, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

