Fire Force Season 2 to Have Early Premiere During FunimationCon 2020

Fire Force Season 2 will soon be heating up our screens as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, and FunimationCon will be holding a special early premiere for this highly anticipated season! Funimation has announced via press release that one of the many reasons to sign up and tune into their upcoming virtual convention, FunimationCon 2020, is an early premiere of Fire Force's Simuldub for Season 2! During a special panel featuring the series, the first two episodes of the Fire Force Season 2 will be shown before anywhere else!

The series will be officially making its Japanese language debut on July 3rd, when FunimationCon 2020 begins, but it has yet to be confirmed when the SimulDub release of the series will premiere. Considering that these English dubs often come a few weeks after their initial debut, seeing these first two episodes so soon will be a major reason to attend the virtual convention.

Not only that, but the panel will also feature a Q&A with members of the English voice cast. Funimation describes the Fire Force FunimationCon panel as such, "Don’t miss the world premiere of the first two dubbed episodes of Fire Force Season 2! Plus, join Funimation for a hot discussion about Season 1 and what’s to come in the new season—with host Matt Acevedo and the English voice actors."

This won't be the only major premiere or panel for the upcoming convention as FunimationCon will also be featuring the special premieres of new Summer anime releases such as DECA-DENCE (before its actual release in Japan) and By the Grace of the Gods. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant that the Spring season was particularly rough for the anime world for both those who make it and those who watch it, and the Summer is looking much brighter.

Virtual conventions such as FunimationCon 2020 coupled with a new wave of anime premiering this Summer means that there is finally lots to look forward to and keep up with every week. Are you excited to see more Fire Force soon? Will you be attending FunimationCon 2020 in order to check out Fire Force Season 2 early? Which moments are you most looking forward to seeing in this new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

