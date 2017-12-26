New ‘Fist of the Blue Sky’ Anime Reveals First Trailer

Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Buronson’s Fist of the North Star, there is actually going to be a new anime project based on its prequel series, Fist of the Blue Sky and it looks incredible.

The series is titled Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis, based on the recent manga of the same name, and is set to premiere April 2018. Kouichi Yamadera returns to the series to voice the lead, Kenshiro Kasumi, as he once voiced the character for the 2006 anime.

Yoshio Kazumi (Ajin) is set to direct the anime series for Polygon Pictures with Satoshi Ozaki supervising and writing for the series. Hiromi Sato and Kazuma Teshigahara will be designing the characters, and the series is set to premiere exclusive on Amazon Prime Video.

For those unfamiliar with Fist of the Blue Sky, the series was originally created by Buronson and Nobuhiko Horie with illustrations by Tetsuo Hara. Conceived as a prequel to the famous Fist of the North Star, the story is set in Shanghai in the 1930s and follows the 62nd successor of the Hokuto Shinken martial art, Kenshiro Kasumi, the predecessor to North Star‘s Kenshiro. The series originally ran from 2001 to 2010, and has been collected into 22 volumes overall. It was first adapted into an anime series that ran from 2006 to 2007 for 26 episodes. The manga from which the new anime series has been adapted, Fist of the Blue Sky: ReGenesis, is a continuation of the story that began in December 2017.

For those unfamiliar with Fist of the North Star, the series was created by Buronson with illustrations provided by Tetsuo Hara. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a nuclear war. It follows Kenshiro, the successor of the martial art Hokuto Shinken, which allows him to defeat and brutally kill most enemies by striking their vital points. Deciding to use his skills to defend the weak from those who would attack them, Kenshiro wanders through the post-apocalyptic land fighting all who stand in his way.

The series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 1983 to 1988. Its 245 chapters were collected into 27 volumes, and was licensed for an English language release by Viz Communications and Gutsoon! Entertainment. The series was adapted into an anime series by Toei Animation that ran for 152 episodes from 1984 to 1988. The series has also been adapted into a video game from Sega. Developed by the Yakuza series team, Hokuto ga Gotoku will release on PlayStation 4 in 2018.