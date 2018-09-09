How to Watch ‘FLCL Alternative’

FLCL‘s big revival is gearing up to kick off its next season tonight with FLCL Alternative, and after fans got a taste of it back in April they’re ready for the full English dub release of the series.

Here are the ways you can watch FLCL Alternative:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toonami – The series airs at 11:30PM EST as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block beginning this Saturday, September 8. This will be the English dub.

Adult Swim – Adult Swim’s website will be add the episodes shortly after release (though the concrete schedule is unknown).

Adult Swim originally planned to have the Japanese release of the series to premiere online alongside the English dub as it aired, but due to an agreement with TOHO have decided to hold off the full release of these versions until November.

FLCL Alternative won’t be fully released in Japan until September 28, where it will enjoy a brief theatrical run. But for those fans interested in the English dub of the second season, Progressive, all six episodes are currently available for streaming on Adult Swim’s website. The second seaso received mixed reviews upon release, so fans are hoping the third season of the series makes a greater impression overall.

The English dub cast for the third season includes the returning Kari Wahlgren as Haruko, Megan Taylor Harvey as Kana, Marieve Herington as Pets, Erica Lindbeck as Hijiri, Marianne Miller as Mossan, Patrick Seitz as Sudo, Max Mittelman as Sasaki, Ben Pronsky as Aida, Erick Abbate as Bunta, Steve Blum as Yoga, and Ray Chase as Kanda.

For those curious, Adult Swim describes FLCL Alternative as such:

“FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was originally written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.