Fans Loved ‘FLCL’s Big Toonami Comeback

FLCL had a major comeback to television thanks to the combined efforts of Adult Swim and Production I.G., and fans have been excited to see the premiere of its second season FLCL Progressive.

After 18 long years, the cult classic has returned with fresh new episodes and fans are incredibly excited by the premiere. With moments hearkening back to the original OVA, incredibly odd events only fit for FLCL, and several new weird characters at its center, fans can’t believe that the series is finally back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adult Swim describes FLCL Progressive as such:

“FLCL Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.”

The English dub cast for the series includes Kari Wahlgren as Haruha Raharu, Allegra Clark as Jinyu, Xanthe Hunyh as Hidomi, Robbie Daymond as Ide, Jon Allen as Mori, Yuri Lowenthal as Marco, Christine Marie Cabanos as Aiko, Julie Ann Taylor as Hinae, Jason Griffith as Marurao, J. David Brimmer as Eye Patch, and Steve Kramer as Tonkichi.

The staff for the series includes directors Kazuto Arai, Toshihisa Kaiya, Yuki Ogawa, Yoshihide Ibata, Kei Suezawa, and Hiroshi Ikehata with Katsuyuki Motohiro serving as Chief Director for Production I.G. Hideto Iwai will write the script for the series, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Chikashi Kubota are handling character design, Taeko Hamauzu will serve as editor, R.O.N. is composing the music for the series, Noriko Arisawa is overseeing the color design, and famous band from the first series the pillows are returning for the series’ opening theme “spiky seeds.”

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Season 2 premiere, and let us know what you thought in the comments!

@TheAn1meMan

Aki and I just got to watch the first episode of FLCL Progressive (in its entirety, thanks to @adultswim) and oh boy…



I was not prepared.

This anime is going to be fucking incredible. — Joey (@TheAn1meMan) June 2, 2018

@Kisuru

IT’S TIME! Remember, this show was created for us in mind, Toonami. We proved that we love FLCL lots. We here right now are the ones who will share our first impressions. We haven’t had this treatment since Space Dandy. Let’s enjoy the worldwide premiere of #FLCLProgressive — Cardcaptor Sarah (@Kisuru) June 3, 2018

@RiseFallNick

I’m a minute into #FLCLProgressive and I’m already like “I NEED THIS SOUNDTRACK” god damn you Pillows and how amazing you are. #FLCL — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 3, 2018

@IamJangels

@Kurisu____

So unlike the first season, they jump right into the abstract before slipping into the mundane #FLCL #Toonami — im not at governors ball DON’T REMIND ME (@Kurisu______) June 3, 2018

@ToonamiFaith15

18 years now since the original or I should say the 1st season of FLCL came out and 18 years later we wouldn’t have imagine that #Toonami & Adult Swim revived the series for new seasons! #FLCLProgressive — Toonami Nation 3:16 ? (@ToonamiFaith15) June 3, 2018

@Yessycakes

Why tf was this teacher on flcl just showing her students porn off a laptop wth going on pic.twitter.com/DdiJs9oguR — Professional ? Sweetheart (@Yessycakes) June 3, 2018

@TyTwinny

Sex sounds and it’s not even hentai. #FLCL — Tyrike ?? (@TyTwinny) June 3, 2018

@brnwld

#FLCLProgressive so far is just how I remember the first #FLCL started: what the hell is going on? — Ꭲ▲ᎩᏞᏫᎡ Ᏼ (@brnwld) June 3, 2018

@JoExSaN