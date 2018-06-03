Anime

Fans Loved ‘FLCL’s Big Toonami Comeback

By

FLCL had a major comeback to television thanks to the combined efforts of Adult Swim and Production I.G., and fans have been excited to see the premiere of its second season FLCL Progressive.

After 18 long years, the cult classic has returned with fresh new episodes and fans are incredibly excited by the premiere. With moments hearkening back to the original OVA, incredibly odd events only fit for FLCL, and several new weird characters at its center, fans can’t believe that the series is finally back.

Adult Swim describes FLCL Progressive as such:

FLCL Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.”

The English dub cast for the series includes Kari Wahlgren as Haruha Raharu, Allegra Clark as Jinyu, Xanthe Hunyh as Hidomi, Robbie Daymond as Ide, Jon Allen as Mori, Yuri Lowenthal as Marco, Christine Marie Cabanos as Aiko, Julie Ann Taylor as Hinae, Jason Griffith as Marurao, J. David Brimmer as Eye Patch, and Steve Kramer as Tonkichi.

The staff for the series includes directors Kazuto Arai, Toshihisa Kaiya, Yuki Ogawa, Yoshihide Ibata, Kei Suezawa, and Hiroshi Ikehata with Katsuyuki Motohiro serving as Chief Director for Production I.G. Hideto Iwai will write the script for the series, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Chikashi Kubota are handling character design, Taeko Hamauzu will serve as editor, R.O.N. is composing the music for the series, Noriko Arisawa is overseeing the color design, and famous band from the first series the pillows are returning for the series’ opening theme “spiky seeds.”

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Season 2 premiere, and let us know what you thought in the comments!

