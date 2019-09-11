Food Wars Creators Releasing New Collab Manga This Month

The creators of Food Wars recently wrapped work on the hit series, but they are not planning to sit idly by. This week, Shonen Jump made an announcement which caught manga readers by surprise. It turns out the creators of Food Wars are teaming up with another writer on a special new story.

According to new reports, Shonen Jump will release a story titled Jump Rom-Com Festival next week. The story, which appears to be a one-shot, will be done by Yuto Tsukuda and artist Shun Saeki of Food Wars fame. They will be joined by NisiOisin who plans to co-write.

For those unaware of the creators, NisiOisin is a well-known writer in the manga community. He penned the Monogatari novels as well as the light novels for Zaregeto and Katanagatari. Most recently, Juni Taisen turned out as NisiOisin’s big hit with anime fans.

As for Tsukuda and Saeki, the pair claimed their fame with Food Wars. The series ended in June after a long run, and it ended with a three-chapter epilogue which wrapped in the last month. Later this year, Food Wars will go forward with a new anime season, and fans are excited to see how this upcoming season handles its saucy story.

NisiOisiN (Monogatari Series) and Shokugeki no Souma authors Yuuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki are penning a one-shot titled Jump Rabucome Matsuri; the chapter debuts in the 42nd issue of Weekly Shounen Jump on September 14 https://t.co/7EviQq9Vcb pic.twitter.com/SqqBkqjquK — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) September 10, 2019

Above, you can find a little promo for the pair’s new story, and Jump Rom-Com Festival looks cute. The black-and-white drawing shows a girl dressed in a high school uniform, but the outfit is obscured by a deerstalker cap and trench coat. The image has fans thinking this new series will be a mystery one, so readers will want to keep an eye out for this story when it drops. After all, this one-shot is all fans will have to keep them satisfied until Food Wars season four goes live on October 11.

So, will you be checking out this story?

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.