‘Food Wars’ Reveals New Comeback Teaser

The wait is almost over for you fans of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma. The anime has been on a hiatus for awhile, but season three will return with its second-half this spring. In just a few weeks, the title will make a comeback, and a new trailer for the show has gone live to hype the return.

So, fair warning! You don’t want to watch this teaser on an empty stomach. It will make you unreasonably hungry.

As you can see below, the Twitter page for Food Wars released a short PV for the second-half of season three. Cour #2 is set to premiere in April, and it is expected to go over the series’ big ‘Promotion Exams’ arc. Soma Yukihara is about to take on Hayama, but that isn’t all the hero has to worry about. Things are about to get crazy at the Academy. The culinary school is about to shake up its Elite Ten line-up, and Soma’s food wars are only about to get rougher moving forward.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.

Will you be watching Food Wars when it returns? Do you think you can stomach its new food-filled arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!