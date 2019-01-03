Free Comic Book Day 2019 Reveals Manga Picks

Free Comic Book Day is an annual event for readers across the country, and it seems 2019 will have a slew of top-tier manga titles to pick from on the day.

Recently, Free Comic Book Day 2019 released its list of manga picks. The line up includes some impressive series, so fans of My Hero Academia and The Promised Neverland will be pleased.

According to a press release, both My Hero Academia and The Promised Neverland will be made free to readers on May 4. Viz Media is to thank for the manga freebies, but they will not be the manga blurbs made available.

Pokemon: I Choose You! will be made available to fans on Free Comic Book Day this May along with a piece of Pokemon Adventures. The two Viz Media titles will be joined by Vertical Comics entry Kino’s Journey — The Beautiful World.

As for Kodansha Comics, the publisher will put out a sampler. The free issue will feature Cardcaptor Sakura, Witch Hat Atelier, and Magus of the Library.

Outside of manga, readers will be treated to some Japanese treats on Free Comic Book Day as well. Robotech‘s comic will be part of the event’s line up along with Street Fighter: Sakura vs Karin.

For those of you unfamiliar with Free Comic Book Day, the event is held each year in associated with Diamond Comic Distributors. Publishers from Marvel Comics to Titan Comics pool together samples of their best titles to introduce new readers to their catalog, and manga has become a growing part of the event.

“Each year, we continue to push ourselves to bring fans the very best Free Comic Book Day experience,” Joe Field, originator of Free Comic Book Day, said in a recent statement. “The caliber, strength and depth of this year’s comic book titles is fantastic and independent comic book shop retailers all over the world can’t wait to treat fans and customers to an incredible day of fun, discovery, and learning about comic books and comic book shops.”

