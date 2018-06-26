‘Free!’ Season 3 Reveals New Trailer

The much anticipated premiere of Free!‘s third season is speedily approaching its July 11 launch, and fans finally get their best and fullest look at the returning series to date with brand new characters, new dives, and a good look at the premiere.

Fans are definitely excited to finally see the series in full because of how great everything looks. If you want an English subtitled version of the trailer, you can check out a translated version provided by Twitter user @aitaikimochii below:

Subbed the second Free! Dive to the Future PV, featuring all new scenes, primarily from Episode 1! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/acZxD3vZb0 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 25, 2018

Free! -Dive to the Future-, is scheduled to premiere July 11 and the synopsis for the series is as such:

“Haruka, who is attending college in Tokyo, meets Asahi again and reawakens his memories from his middle school years, including those of Ikuya. Makoto is working toward a new dream while he is in Tokyo together with Haruka. Rin has an unexpected meeting in Sydney. As they await their new futures, will they see a new fight ahead? Or will they instead confront the past they left behind?”

The series stars Nobunaga Shimazaki as Haruka, Mamoru Miyano as Rin, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Makoto, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Asahi, Kouki Uchiyama as Ikuya, Ryohei Kimura as Hiyori, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Sosuke, Kenji Nojima as Natsuya, Satoshi Hino as Nao, Tsubasa Yonaga as Nagisa, Daisuke Hirakawa as Rei, Kouki Miyata as Aiichiro, Kenichi Suzumura as Momotaro, Chihiro Suzuki as Kisumi, Akeno Watanabe as Gou, Kenjiro Tsuda as Seijuro, Atsushi Abe as Romio, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Shizuru, and Ryou Hirohashi as Ayumu.

For fans interested in new Free!, Funimation has also announced they acquired the rights to the sequel, and two prequel films in the series. Free! -Take Your Marks- (which follows Haru and Makoto preparing for college after the events of -Eternal Summer-) High Speed! Free! -Starting Days- and Free! -Timeless Melody-, which explore the pasts of Haru and Makoto, and Kizuna and Yakusoku respectively, will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD some time in the near future.

If you are not familiar with Free!, then you have time to catch up. The anime made its debut in July 2013 after it was adapted from a light novel by Koji Oji. Before the show was ordered, a short animated PV featuring the novel’s cast was released. Fans from all over the world flocked to the video, buzzing over its animation style and concept. So, when Kyoto Animation green-lit the project for a full season, few were surprised.

When the anime’s first season aired, the show became a success with international fans despite its sports content. In 2014, a second season of the anime was released before an animated film debuted in December 2015.