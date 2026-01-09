Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Director Explains How Himmel Will Affect the Narrative

The wait for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is almost over, as the premiere is finally less than a week from now. The upcoming season will continue the main trio’s journey in the Continued Northern Travels Arc. Since Fern is now officially a First Class Mage, Frieren’s party is able to travel into the Northern Plateau to reach Aureole. The main characters will find many dangers in their journey, including the powerful monsters, due to the high concentration of mana. Since the anime hasn’t revealed the episode count for this upcoming season, it’s difficult to determine how many arcs will be adapted this time. However, we can at least expect the Divine Revolte and the Golden Land Arcs to be adapted along with the Continued Northern Travels Arc.

The anime will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on January 16th, 2026, although the time has yet to be revealed. We can also expect the dubbed release date to be revealed at least a couple of weeks after the second season’s premiere. As the release date draws near, Tomoya Kitagawa, the second season’s director, Keiichiro Saito, the first season’s director and the new directorial assistant, and Chihiro Suzuki, the series composer and the scriptwriter, discuss the upcoming season with Mantan Web.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Will Feature Himmel’s Importance in The Story Again

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

When asked about the discussions that took place while planning Season 2’s script, Kitagawa shared, “In the first season, Freiren had many scenes where she recalled Himmel’s words and got to know people, but in the second season, she will often pass on what she learned from Himmel and the others to Fern and Stark.”

He further explained, “This will be a part of the story as the party matures, and I want to bring it to a story where Fern and Stark grow along with Freiren. This will be the core of the second season, and even in the way the party fights, Fern will watch Freiren’s fighting style and evolve little by little. I tried to incorporate that.”

The story begins with the death of Himmel the Hero, but even then, he continues to affect the narrative like no one else. Himmel had a profound impact on Frieren’s life, and he even changed her viewpoint on how she perceives humans. Not to mention that the entire reason Frieren began her journey decades after his death was to see him again and understand him better. Additionally, he also serves as the romantic interest of the protagonist. While Himmel’s feelings for Frieren were quite obvious, the same can’t be said about the Elven Mage. Fans will see more from him in the upcoming season, even though he will only appear in flashbacks.

You can catch up with the first season on Crunchyroll. Although the manga is currently on hiatus, all chapters released so far are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also get links to buy the physical and digital copies of the volumes. So far, 14 volumes have been released in English, while the latest Volume 15, which was released in December 2025 in Japan, still awaits a global release date.

