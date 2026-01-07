Frieren Season 2 Confirms Crunchyroll Streaming Release Date & Time Ahead of Premiere

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the massive anime franchises coming back for new episodes as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, and now Crunchyroll has revealed exactly when Season 2 will be making its premiere. The Winter 2026 schedule is packed with a ton of anime that fans have been wanting to see, and Crunchyroll has locked down some major exclusives that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for over the next few months. And the biggest return is coming our way in a little over a week.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End previously confirmed it will be making its debut for Season 2 on January 16th, but a new update from Crunchyroll has now further confirmed that it will be premiering at 7:00 AM PT for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. Now that both a streaming release date and exact time has been set with Crunchyroll, it’s time to get ready for the new season’s premiere.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Crunchyroll on January 16th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. This will be the original Japanese language release with English subtitles, and an English dub release for the new season has been planned for a later date. It’s been revealed as part of Crunchyroll’s Winter 2026 slate of English dubs, but a release date has yet to be announced thus far.

Tomoya Kitagawa will be directing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 for Madhouse, taking over from Keiichiro Saito seen with the first season. Keisuke Kojima and Yuri Fujinaka will be handling the character designs and taking over for Reiko Nagasawa as well. Though there will be other members of the staff carrying over from the first season such as the likes of Tomohiro Suzuki handling the series’ composition and Evan Call composing the music for the new episodes.

Frieren Season 2 Is Winter 2026’s Biggest Anime Return

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is the most anticipated return of the Winter 2026 anime schedule overall, and it’s hard not to see why when seeing how well received the first season of the show was. It’s going to be a packed Winter with a ton of blockbuster franchises that are coming back for new episodes, but this one is standing out from the rest of the pack thanks to that overwhelming success of the first season with studio Madhouse.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End introduced fans to the titular Frieren as she decided to go on a new journey to honor the adventure she had with the hero’s party decades before, and through it is reaching a whole new level of emotional fulfillment. But as the journey continues, it’s clear that the anime has even bigger plans in store as more of its magical world and characters begin to reveal even more complications than ever expected. Make sure to catch up with that first season on Crunchyroll.

