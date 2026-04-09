Shonen Jump Ends One of Its Funniest Manga

Weekly Shonen Jump has been responsible for introducing the anime world to some of its biggest franchises. While Shueisha might not be creating the anime adaptations themselves, the manga publisher is giving creators the chance to forge stories that populate the medium. To date, some of the biggest franchises, such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, and too many others to count, have earned their place under the Shonen Jump banner. Unfortunately, another major entry in the pages of the manga publication is preparing to end far sooner than many readers might have liked.

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Hero Girl And Demon Lord Call It Quits first arrived as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump in November of last year, introducing a hilarious premise for its titular characters. The premise of the series from creator Hatsubina Matsuri involves the monster-fighting heroine fighting against her long-time rival, with the antagonist having the power to blow up the world, amongst other things. In the first chapter, the demon tells his opponent that he wants to learn more about humanity, and if he can crash with hero Asuka Kagurazaka, the world will receive a reprieve. The manga did have plenty of battles in its pages, but it also created a hilarious slice-of-life story that will end this week with Chapter 21. Even in the penultimate chapter, it was clear that Matsuri was bringing the story to an end.

The Hero Girl/Demon Lord Dynamic

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When last we left Asuka in chapter 20, the moment she had dreaded was finally coming to pass. Throughout the series, the manga hinted at the idea that the Demon Lord could truly end the world once a crimson moon appeared in the sky. When Asuka makes her way to the villain, the red moon immediately changes back to its original color, as the hero discovers her secret ability. When she hangs around the Demon Lord, her very existence in his presence “nullifies the Demon Lord’s magic.” With both Hero Girl and Demon Lord agreeing that Asuka’s presence is necessary, the penultimate installment sees the manga setting up a status quo return for its final chapter.

With twenty-one chapters filling out the manga, expecting an anime adaptation for Hero Girl And Demon Lord Call It Quits with multiple seasons might be a pipe dream for anime fans. While the comedy series might receive a feature-length film and/or a mini-series, this could also be out of reach. Typically, if a manga series is canceled, the idea that it will receive an anime adaptation becomes unlikely, though there is a prime example of the opposite arriving later this year.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo started in 2024, ending over one year later with the release of its sixty-second chapter. Despite the story ending, this isn’t stopping Arvo Animation from creating an anime adaptation of the finished manga.

What do you think of the Hero Girl and the Demon Lord’s story coming to an end? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Shonen Jump News